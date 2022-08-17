Jill Biden 'a bit better' after testing positive for Covid-19

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was feeling "a bit better" on August 17 as she continues to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19. The first lady is pictured here at the White House on July 4.

 Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was feeling "a bit better" on Wednesday morning as she continues to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander told CNN.

Biden tested positive Monday evening for Covid-19 after feeling unwell. Alexander said Biden's "cold-like symptoms" remain, despite the uptick in her status.

The first lady is staying at a private residence on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, where she, President Joe Biden and several members of their family had been vacationing since last Wednesday.

President Biden returned to Washington on Tuesday, before traveling to the Biden family residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where he is expected to remain for the next few days.

Jill Biden had been scheduled to join the President in Wilmington but will now stay on the resort island near Charleston until she has two consecutive negative Covid-19 tests, said Alexander.

Biden is taking the drug Paxlovid to help ease symptoms. President Biden also took the antiviral medication when he had Covid-19 last month. He eventually tested positive for a rebound case of Covid-19, which happens to some people who take Paxlovid.

Jill Biden, 71, is fully vaccinated, having received her second booster shot in April.

