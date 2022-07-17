January 6 committee members expect panel to receive Secret Service texts by Tuesday

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pima and north central Santa Cruz Counties through 615 PM MST... At 534 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tubac, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tubac and Amado. This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 23 and 27. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH