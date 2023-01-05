Hobbs urges collaboration, partnership as she begins term

PHOENIX - (KVOA) Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs took the oath of office Thursday, becoming the first Democrat to hold the office since Janet Napolitano in 2009.
“Today represents a new chapter of our beloved state,” Hobbs said. “It is a chapter that will be written by you, your families, your neighbors and the communities you love."
Hobbs was inaugurated along with four other statewide officeholders, Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes and Republicans, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne and State Treasurer Kimberly Yee.
Gov. Hobbs sees promise and possibility as she begins her term. Republicans control both houses of the state legislature with slim one-seat majorities. The GOP will aim to block parts of Hobbs’ agenda.
“It won’t be easy, however, just like generations of Arizonans before us, we know building a better future takes hard work, faith and tenacity and we are ready to take on the challenge,” Hobbs said.
‘We’re going to move forward, we’ll do the best we can,” GOP State Sen. John Kavanagh said. “Don’t expect this to be all Kumbaya because these are people with political beliefs that want to stand by them, so we’ll always be arguing. But, to the extent we can come together on common ground, the state will be better for it.”
Attorney General Kris Mayes was sworn in after winning her race by 280 votes, one of the closest elections in state history.
“We did it Arizona,” Mayes said. “The future of Democracy ran through our state and as I said, Arizona came through for the country.”
Secretary of State Adrian Fontes was born and raised in Nogales. The former Maricopa County Recorder will now oversee elections in this battleground state.
“I must thank the voters of the great state of Arizona who rightfully have the final say in any contest for leadership,” Fontes said. “I did not run as a partisan nor will I govern as such and this is how I will serve as Arizona’s 22nd Secretary of State.”
In her speech, Gov. Hobbs stressed partnership over partisanship.
“If you’re ready to make real progress on the issues that matter most to the people of this state than my door will always be open,” Hobbs said. “Let me also say just as clearly, that chasing conspiracy theories, pushing agendas for special interests, attacking the rights of your fellow Arizonans or seeking to further undermine our democracy, will lead nowhere.”
The new legislative session begins Monday.