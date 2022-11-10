Hobbs maintains lead, Kelly in stronger position after latest ballots drops

PHOENIX - (KVOA) Maricopa County dropped another 78,000 ballots Thursday night as election results across Arizona continue to be reported.
As of late Thursday, Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for Governor, Katie maintains a slim lead of close to 27,000 votes in her race against Republican nominee, former television news anchor Kari Lake.
Sen. Mark Kelly, the Democratic incumbent leads his Republican challenger by almost 115,000 votes statewide.
Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates said election workers are putting in 14-18 hour days. He said the process is normal.
“Why is it taking the amount of time it’s taking, a lot of people are talking about this,” Gates said. “We’ll, first of all, it’s very standard. This is how things work and have for decades," said Gates.
Gates and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said their staff hopes to release new batches of 60-80,000 ballots per day going into early next week.
“They are already working 14 to 18 hours a day,” Gates said. “We can’t go any further than that. We are doing what we can and still maintaining accuracy.”
On Thursday, Lake suggested election workers were ‘slow rolling it’ and dragging their feet with results
“It is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are slow rolling this when they are working 14 to 18 hours,” Gates responded. “So, I really hope this is the end of that now, we can be patient and respect the results when they come out.”
There are more than 300,000 ballots left to count in Maricopa County including 290,000 late-early ballots that were dropped off by voters on Election Day.
Elections officials in Maricopa said they say that’s a record for Election Day drop-offs, eclipsing the previous record set in 2020 by 70 percent.