'Have you heard I was 83?': Hoyer on stepping back from House leadership

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains and Baboquivari Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&