Hamadeh, RNC file lawsuit contesting election results

PHOENIX - (KVOA) Arizona Republican Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit in a Maricopa County court Tuesday calling into question the unofficial results of Arizona's election results.
The lawsuit does not claim fraud or wrongdoing, instead it alleges equipment failures and other mistakes cost Hamadeh a close election.
Hamadeh's race with Democrat Kris Mayes is already headed to an automatic recount next month.
With all the ballots counted statewide, Mayes leads by 510 votes out of more than 2.5 million cast.
The suit names Arizona Secretary of State and Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs, as well as every supervisor and recorder from all 15 counties in Arizona.
The lawsuit alleges equipment failures on election day with ballot printers at several dozen vote centers in Maricopa County that led to a final vote count that is inaccurate.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are set to canvass its final election results on Monday.
This is tweet from Hamadeh's campaign Twitter account Thursday:
Arizona,The Maricopa County Board of Supervisor intend to certify this election Monday morning before court proceedings can begin.Please contact your board member & ask them to delay certification until the outstanding election issues are resolvedhttps://t.co/QNxydVPStk— Abe Hamadeh War Room (@AbeWarRoom) November 23, 2022
Kris Mayes believes the lawsuit is baseless and her attorney, Dan Barr, will move to have it dismissed.
"It's not based on any facts," Barr said. It's not based on any person in the state not being able to vote, in fact no one is named in this lawsuit on who's lost their franchise to vote," Barr said. Not only is it not supported by any facts, it's procedurally premature. You can't bring such a lawsuit until the canvass has taken place and that hasn't happened yet.
Barr said there are other problems with the lawsuit as well.
"Only qualified electors can make such claims," Barr said. The Republican National Committee is one of the plaintiffs in the case and I can assure you the Republican National Committee is not a qualified elector in the state of Arizona."
The initial hearing in this case is set for Monday at 2 p.m. in Phoenix.
The state canvass of the November General Election is scheduled for Dec. 5.