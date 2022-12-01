Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs announces the members on Inaugural Committee

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs announces the members on the Inaugural Committee and the upcoming Inauguration ceremony date.
The ceremony will be on January 5, 2023.
In the announcement, Hobbs wrote, "our Inaugural Committee team reflects my administration's commitment to ensuring that the inauguration is representative of the diversity and strength of Arizona. The Inaugural Committee, together with the Transition Team, will work to make our transition to the governorship smooth so we can hit the ground running to find solutions to the state's challenges."
The members include: Moe Asnani, Reginald Ballantyne III, Mario E Dias and Veronica De La O, Toni Denis and Andy Denis, Fred and Jennifer DuVal, Neil Giuliano, John and Kathleen Graham, Balbir Grewal, Pam Grissom, Daryl King and Lewis Guthrie, Nestor and Susan Guzman, Sharon and Oliver Harper, Kim Khoury, Gizette Knight, Simon and Elizabeth Kottoor, Donalyn Milkes, Francis and Dionne Najafi, Ron Ober and Gail Gordon, William Perry, Victor Smith, Benee Hilton-Spiegel and Dr. Jay Spiegel, and David Tedesco.