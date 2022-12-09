GOP nominees officially file election lawsuits

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Gubernational Republican candidate Kari Lake filed a post-election lawsuit Friday night, but she's not the only GOP candidate.
Arizona Attorney General Republican nominee Abe Hamadeh also filed a lawsuit on Friday afternoon stating that the recount had to be stopped and to to name him winner of the race. Hamadeh had already filed a lawsuit, but a judge dismissed his case shortly after stating he had to wait until after the canvass occurred.
Arizona Secretary of State Republican Nominee Mark Finchem filed his lawsuit on Friday evening claiming that Katie Hobbs abused her power as Secretary of State with the tabulation machine not working properly.
All GOP nominees has named Katie Hobbs as a Defendant in their case. All three GOP nominees also claim Katie Hobbs abused her power with the tabulation machines that didn't work at some voting centers.
Lake is asking for a forensic examination into the cause of ballot printer problems in Maricopa County, along with an inspection of the ballots from the General Election.
She is also calling for the recusal of Governor-Elect Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder, Stephen Richer in any new election or review of the current election results.
These lawsuits are ongoing, and News 4 Tucson will keep you updated as new information comes in.