Former Arizona state lawmaker receives presidential medal

TUCSON - (KVOA) Former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden at the White House Friday.
Bowers is among 12 distinguished Americans to receive the honor.
President Biden awarded the Presidential Civilian Medals to mark the two year anniversary of the capitol insurrection.
In the weeks following the 2020 presidential election, Bowers resisted pressure from former President Donald Trump, some in Mr. Trump’s inner circle and some colleagues at the legislature to overturn Arizona’s election results.
Bowers lost his primary last year after testifying in front of the January 6th Committee. Bowers stood firm saying he would not break his oath to the constitution.
President Biden commended Bowers for his courage, saying the Republican from Mesa put country over party.
“Rusty, we may not agree on all things, but we agree on what this country is about, though,” Biden said. “We agree that public service is not about what you're willing to do to win, it's about what you're willing to lose over. What you're willing to lose over. Rusty put the constitution and this country ahead of everything when he refused intense political pressure to decertify the 2020 election results.”
The Presidential Citizens Medal is one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.