Election officials have more than 150,000 ballots left in Pima County

TUCSON - (KVOA) The eyes of the nation remain on Arizona throughout Decision 2022.
As election results continue to come in, all eyes are still on a razor thin race for governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake.
After a ballot drop of a little more than 60,000 votes in Maricopa County Wednesday night, Hobbs leads Lake by a little more than 13,000 votes. Despite that lead, there are still hundreds of thousands ballots left to count including 159,000 in Pima County as of Wednesday evening.
Of those 159,000 ballots; election officials say 54,000 are ready to count. More than 105,000 ballots need signature verification and to be processed before they can be turned over to the county elections department.
"We all know we're incredibly eager to find out who won these incredibly important races, but we need to be patient and wait for every vote to be counted because every single vote matters," Hobbs told supporters in Phoenix Tuesday night.
"We got involved for our children and we will not stop fighting until we have every legal vote counted," Lake told her supporters in Scottsdale. "So, we're going to be patient. We're going to wait."
Going into Thursday, Arizona's Democratic incumbent Senator Mark Kelly is leading his Republican challenger Blake Masters by just more than 95,000 votes.