Election events planned ahead of election night

TUCSON (KVOA) — We are less than a week away from Decision 2022 Election Day. That means candidates are in their final push to get out the vote! Here is a look at some of the events you're invited to attend as the campaigns rally toward Tuesday.
The AZ GOP is kicking off a "Get Out The Vote Bus Tour" for its final push. Several of Arizona's top GOP candidates will stump at events across the state.
The bus tour starts this weekend with three planned stops in Southern Arizona. You can find tour stop information and also buy tickets to their Election Night Watch Party at their website: azgop.com.
AZ DEMS also have numerous events planned over the next several days.
You can find several other AZ DEMS events at their website: https://www.mobilize.us/azdems/.