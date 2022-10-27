Election day is less than two weeks away, request your mail-in ballot now

TUCSON (KVOA) — Election day is less than two weeks away. The clock is ticking to request mail in-ballots to cast your vote early.
If you're on Arizona's vote-by-mail list, you should have received your ballot by now
If you haven't, you only have one more day to request your mail-in ballot.
Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly said, "Voters can request a ballot either online or by mail even if they have never voted by mail before."
You can also vote in person at the Pima County Recorder's Office located at 240 North Stone Ave in downtown Tucson.
You are also able to vote at other locations. To find locations closer to you, visit https://www.recorder.pima.gov/RecorderHome.
Early voter Larry Klein said he put his ballot in the mail today to avoid chaos.
He said, "Well, it's easy, and it's convenient. I trust the voting system."
Vote-by-mail is very popular in Pima County. For the primary election, 86% of voters cast their votes by mail-in ballot.
If you are wondering what happens to your ballot once it's submitted, there is a way to track it.
Cazares-Kelly said, "You can check to see if your ballot has been mailed out along with if it's been returned or its signature verified. You can also see if we have turned that over to the election department."
That information is available online at www.Recorder.Pima.gov.
For the primary elections, 246,530 Democrats cast ballots compared to less than 175,000 Republicans.
Tuesday, Nov. 1., is the last day to submit your ballot early by mail.
After that, you will have to submit your ballot in person.