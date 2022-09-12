Ducey orders flags at half-staff in honor of Former State Mine Inspector Joe Hart

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey on Monday said all flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff Tuesday to honor the late Joe Hart, who died on Sunday.
According to Ducey, Hart was “a pillar of state government, he was a dedicated advocate for the mining industry and played a critical role in overseeing the safety at Arizona’s mines.”
Inspector Hart was a member of the Arizona House of Representatives from 1992 to 2001. He served his time as speaker pro-tem and chairman of several committees.
In 2006, he was elected as state mine inspector for the state of Arizona. He served for 15 years.
Arizona is the only state that elects a statewide mine inspector.