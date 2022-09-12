Ducey orders flags at half-staff in honor of Former State Mine Inspector Joe Hart

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND NORTH
CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MST...

The storm which prompted the warning near Arivaca has weakened below
severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the
warning will be allowed to expire.  However gusty winds are still
possible from storms near the Santa Rita mountains.

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
EASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please
continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM MST Tuesday for a
portion of Southeast Arizona.

Weather Alert

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL
COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MST...

The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been
cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a
Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Tucson.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 401 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sonoita, or
17 miles east of Tubac, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita and Patagonia Lake State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 331 PM MST, An automated rain gage at Vahala Park, located 1
mile west of the intersection of Valencia and Highway 86 recorded
a total rainfall of 1.81 inches. Radar estimates that between 1.50
and 3.00 inches of rain has fallen in this area over the past
several hours. Flash flooding of
washes and other drainages in this area that eventually drain into
the Brawley Wash will persist. This warning extends the previous
warning in effect.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,
Valencia West, Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
West Branch Santa Cruz River, Santa Cruz River and Brawley Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 310 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms along and east of Interstate 19 between Amado
and Sahuarita. Rainfall runoff will continue to drain into
normally dry washes, roadway dips and other low-lying areas
resulting in minor flooding. Significant ponding of water is
likely.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita, Summit,
Corona De Tucson, Amado and Arivaca Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 244 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the southwestern portions of the Rincon
Mountains. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen in the Rincon Creek and Aqua Verde Creek watersheds.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Vail and Saguaro National Park East.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Pantano Wash, Agua Verde Creek, Cienega Creek, Paige Creek, Rincon
Creek and Coyote Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 346 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain between Sonoita and Elgin. Radar estimated between 1
and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Sonoita and Elgin.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Babocomari River, Sonoita Creek, Cienega Creek, Gardner Canyon and
Mud Spring Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 430 PM MST...

At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sahuarita, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights,
South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Tucson Estates
and San Xavier Mission.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 259 and 267.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 46 and 63.
Route 86 between mile markers 163 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San
Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and
White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Ducey orders flags at half-staff in honor of Former State Mine Inspector Joe Hart

  • Updated
  • 0
Half Staff Flag file
Brooke Macchietto / U.S. Navy

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey on Monday said all flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff Tuesday to honor the late Joe Hart, who died on Sunday.

According to Ducey, Hart was “a pillar of state government, he was a dedicated advocate for the mining industry and played a critical role in overseeing the safety at Arizona’s mines.”

Inspector Hart was a member of the Arizona House of Representatives from 1992 to 2001. He served his time as speaker pro-tem and chairman of several committees.

In 2006, he was elected as state mine inspector for the state of Arizona. He served for 15 years.

Arizona is the only state that elects a statewide mine inspector.

Tags

