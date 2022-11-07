DOJ will monitor 24 states

TUCSON (KVOA) - On this election eve, the Department of Justice and the FBI announced they have identified two dozen states to be among the top states for threats to election officials and poll workers.
While Arizona is mentioned, the voters News 4 Tucson spoke with commented they didn't feel threatened at all.
Joey Trujillo is 96 years-old. He voted early and he said, " "I voted Republican all the way, and didn't feel threatened."
He's voted since he was 18, dating back when Calvin Coolidge was president .
According to the U.S. Department of Justice they will be monitoring polls in 24 states for compliance with federal voting rights laws.
There are five Arizona counties on the list.
- Maricopa
- Navajo
- Pima
- Pinal
- And Yavapai counties.
Bonnie Heidler, chair of the Pima County Democratic party, says it's a shame the Department of Justice has to get involved.
"People should not feel intimidated by casting their ballot and making their voice heard," said Heidler.
However, Board of Supervisor Steve Christy, a Republican, told News 4 Tucson he had no issue with the DOJ stepping in.
"I am in favor of all kinds of observations watching taking extra steps to make sure the elections are fair and honest."
The Democratic party chair said she contacted the FBI just last month when she claimed she received a letter she felt was threatening.
It said, "You know how we treat traitors, that to me was a direct threat. First of all they are calling me a traitor and second how we have dealt with traitors by hanging them."
Christy responded, "For her to make such a huge deal out of it something like that I'm not so sure it's justified."
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the Sheriff's department will respond to calls from citizens and poll workers should there be a problem. He added, "We would hope...I would hope that our citizens behave themselves and respect the rights of everybody to cast a ballot."
Other voters News 4 spoke with also said they didn't have any issues.