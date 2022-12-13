DeSantis targets Covid vaccine manufacturers and CDC in latest anti-vaccine moves

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected in some outlying locations. These temperatures will persist from 4-13 hours. * WHERE...Tucson Metro Area. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday, then again Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&