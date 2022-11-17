Days after governor race called for Hobbs, Lake refuses to concede

TUCSON - (KVOA) A contentious and close race for governor in Arizona was called Monday night for Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of Thursday night, Republican Kari Lake shows no signs of conceding.
With about 10,000 ballots left to count, Katie Hobbs leads by 16,280 votes which is outside the recount margin.
Kari Lake took her disappointment to social media talking about voter disenfranchisement.
Reports surfaced that she was at Mar-A-Lago on Thursday afternoon, the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, who announced his third bid for the White House on Tuesday.
On Twitter, Lake wrote: "I'm so sorry they did this to us, Arizona. We will not let them get away with disenfranchising our vote."
How much garbage are we supposed to swallow before we just spit the whole thing out?Democracy doesn't die in the darkness. It dies in broad daylight in Maricopa County.— Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 18, 2022
Meanwhile, Governor-Elect Hobbs named a Republican and a Democrat as co-chairs of her transition team.
Hobbs tweeted: "Our campaign was never about Democrats or Republicans, and my administration will be no different. If we're going to tackle Arizona's toughest challenges, it's going to take bipartisanship to deliver Arizona solutions."
Our campaign was never about Democrats or Republicans, and my administration will be no different. If we're going to tackle Arizona's toughest challenges, it's going to take bipartisanship to deliver Arizona solutions. https://t.co/Vn05maQzWa— Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 17, 2022
The race for Arizona Attorney General between Democrat Kris Mayes and Repunlican Abe Hamadeh is separated Thursday night by just 236 votes. Mayes is currently in the lead. That race on the path to an automatic recount next month.
On Thursday, Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman conceded to her Republican challenger Tom Horne. Horne will return to a job he held fron 2003 to 2011.
After a hard-fought race, we came up short. I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff who stood by me during this election. And I especially want to thank my family for all of their love and support.— Kathy Hoffman (@kathyhoffman_az) November 17, 2022