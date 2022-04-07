Covid cases among Washington power brokers put new focus on White House's protocols for Biden

President Joe Biden signs the Postal Service Reform Act into law during an event with (from left) Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and retired letter carrier Annette Taylor and others on April 6 in Washington.