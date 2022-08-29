Officials highlight constable safety amid deadly shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The on-duty shooting death last week of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez Garibay has shone the spotlight on the elected position.
Constables are elected every four years, along with a Justice of the Peace. There is one for each precinct in a county. News 4 Tucson spoke with the President of the Arizona Constable's Association, Scott Blake, about the work and how constables prepare for it.
Scott Blake has served as a Constable in Maricopa County's Hassayampa Precinct for more than seven years. He says constables are required to have new constable training with six months of their election.
"That's what we call new constable training where we go into depth by doing role playing so they understand what it would be like at the door."
The Arizona Constable's Association also offers bi-annual general training in first aid, de-escalation and officer safety.
Carrying a firearm is also optional. Blake says he carries one. But training is involved. "We offer a 50- hour hand gun training for constables that are not already firearm certified."
He said constables have the discretion to call for law enforcement backup on calls. He said he has requested help when needed.
Blake recently won election for another four year term and said he has logged more than 400 hours of training. He wouldn't do the job without it. "I couldn't imagine doing the job without , or continuing to do the job without training."
Blake is signed up for trainings on how to interact with deaf people as well as mental illness.