Cochise County will begin automatic recount of General Election races Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Cochise County will begin the automatic recount of the General Election races on Wednesday.
Cochise County say they will recount the two statewide contests within the 0.5% margin. Those two statewide contests are the Arizona Attorney General race and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction race.
Cochise County will start recounting the 47,284 ballots on Wednesday.
They projected date of completion is Dec. 16 after the political party hand count audit.
The court order requires the recount be finished by Dec. 21.
Arizona law prohibits the results being published during the recount. Counties must hand the sealed results to the Secretary of State who will provide the results to the judge who will confirm the winner of the recounted races in court.
For more information, visit their website: https://azsos.gov/2022-general-election-canvass