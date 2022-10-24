Cochise County Board of Supervisors defying state law

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted today to require a hand count of ballots for the mid-term election.
At the end of the four hour meeting, only Board chair Ann English, a Democrat, voted no after hearing County Attorney, Brian McIntyre tell the board it was illegal.
Republican Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby both voted in favor.
Robert Montgomery, the head of the Republican party in Cochise said, "It was the people here who brought it to the supervisors."
"They did not start this action and they listened to their constituents in great numbers as you saw and they did what they wanted." said Montgomery.
"This is not the will of the people. I'm extremely disgusted in today's meeting and it's going to backfire and I know that," said Oscar Cancio, a first time voter.
The Cochise County Attorney made it clear that will be sued and they will have to foot their own legal bills.