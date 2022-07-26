CNN Poll: 75% of Democratic voters want someone other than Biden in 2024

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings will be flooded at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent days. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&