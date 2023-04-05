City of Tucson seeks community input to annual action plan

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson is asking the public to give your opinions on the city's Housing and Urban Development Annual Action Plan.
Public comments will be accepted until May 5.
There will be a public hearing on May 19 at 5:30 p.m. where the City of Tucson mayor and council can receive more input and adopt the action plan. The meeting will be held at Tucson City Hall.
To submit your comment, email hcdcomment@tucsonaz.gov or mail:
Housing and Community Development Department; c/o Jason Thorpe; 310 North Commerce Park Loop; Tucson AZ 85745.