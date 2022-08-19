Cheney says January 6 committee still wants to hear directly from Pence

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 356 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had
produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches
of rain have fallen.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Pisinemo, San Simon and San Simon West.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Gu Vo Wash, San Simon Wash, Pisinimo Wash and Hickiwan Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake
and Canelo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 231 PM MST, Heavy rain near Picture Rocks and Avra Valley
earlier this afternoon will continue to drain into Blanco,
Brawley and Los Robles Washes. Small drainages that fill into
these washes will experience minor flooding, along with heavy
flows continuing int the Blanco, Brawley and Los Robles
washes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson
Estates and Picture Rocks.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 223 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.50 and 1.50
inches of heavy rain due showers and thunderstorms across
southeast Pima county. The heaviest rainfall has occurred
near Sahuarita, Green Valley and Corona de Tucson. Rainfall
runoff will likely impact roadway dips and other low-lying
areas with significant ponding of water.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De
Tucson and Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise and Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 251 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Whetstone, Huachuca City, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Kartchner
Caverns State Park and Canelo.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 151 PM MST, Pima Flood Control reported thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. This is impacting the Sabino Canyon Recreation area.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 256 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and
thunderstorms with heavy rainfall across portions of central
and western Pima county, including the north and west
portions of the Tohono O'odham Nation. This will cause small
stream flooding, possibly impacting Highway 86 west of Sells,
Route 15 to Santa Rosa and Highway 85 north of Why.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ajo, Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus
National Monument, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Why,
Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Gunsight, Pia
Oik, Vaya Chin, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village and San Luis.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend. Additional periods of rain,
heavy at times, will be possible through at least Saturday
evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Cheney says January 6 committee still wants to hear directly from Pence

  Updated
  • 0
Cheney says January 6 committee still wants to hear directly from Pence

Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the January 6 House select committee, said on August 19 that the panel still wants to hear directly from former Vice President Mike Pence.

 Getty

Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the January 6 House select committee, told ABC on Friday that the panel still wants to hear directly from former Vice President Mike Pence.

"Look, he played a critical role on January 6. If he had succumbed to the pressure that Donald Trump was putting on him, we would have had a much worse constitutional crisis," the Wyoming Republican said. "And I think that he has clearly, as he's expressed, concerns about executive privilege, which, you know, I have tremendous respect. I think it's, you know, hugely important constitutional issue in terms of separation of powers."

Earlier this week, Pence said he would give "due consideration" to any formal invitation to testify before the committee. But he also said he would have serious constitutional issues about appearing before the panel, and a person with knowledge of Pence's thinking has cautioned to CNN against reading too much into his remarks.

Although Cheney acknowledged the concerns about executive privilege that Pence has raised, she said she believes that "when the country has been through something as grave as this was, everyone who has information has an obligation to step forward. So I would hope that that he will do that."

When asked if Pence will appear before the committee in September, Cheney said: "I would hope that he will understand how important it is for the American people to know every aspect of the truth about what happened that day."

The former vice president believes that much of the information related to his experience on January 6 has already been provided to the committee because his one-time chief of staff Marc Short and lawyer Greg Jacob have testified in full, a source with knowledge of Pence's thinking previously told CNN.

Speaking at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on Wednesday, Pence said, "Under the Constitution, we have three co-equal branches of government, and any invitation to be directed to me, I would have to reflect on the unique role I was serving in as vice president. It would be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill. But, as I said, I don't want to pre-judge, so if there's ever any formal invitation rendered to us, we would give it due consideration."

While Pence said it would be "unprecedented" for a vice president to be asked to testify on Capitol Hill, presidents and vice presidents have testified before Congress in the past.

Cheney said she had not seen Pence's comments from earlier this week but that "it sounds like they were pretty similar to what his counsel has been saying." She said the committee and Pence's counsel have been in ongoing discussions.

Although Cheney's comments are the first time the committee has weighed in since Pence's latest remarks, this is not the first time that members on the panel have said they are in talks with Pence's legal team.

On June 23, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee, told reporters: "We would love to have former Vice President Pence's testimony, we have sought it, we've talked to his attorneys in the past, but we're moving on with the work."

"At this point, with the hearings we've had, we think we've done a good job at telling the story as to what happened," Thompson said in the June interview.

In July, CNN reported about the active conversations members on the committee were having about whether to ask Pence, and even Trump himself, to testify.

And as early as January, Thompson has said he wants to hear directly from Pence.

Cheney on Friday would not answer directly if the committee would ask Trump to testify. "I don't want to make any announcements about that this morning. So, let me just leave it there," she said.

But when asked again if it remains a possibility, Cheney told ABC, "Yes. I mean, I don't -- again, I don't want to get in front of committee deliberations about that. I do think it's very important, as I said in the first hearing or the second hearing, you know, his interactions with our committee will be under oath."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.