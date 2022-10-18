CBP Commissioner under internal fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Police Chief who is now head of Customs and Border Protection has come under internal fire.
According to POLITICO, some people who work with Chris Magnus described him as "being disengaged in his job."
The former Tucson Police Chief sent a statement disagreeing with the anonymous sources and explained why.
POLITICO is a political website in Arlington County, Virginia. The reporter quotes five current administration officials who work with C-B-P Commissioner Chris Magnus.
They said he doesn't always attend White House meetings concerning the Border, bad mouths other agencies to colleagues and superiors, and has not built relationships within CBP.
Art Del Cueto is Vice-President of the National Border Patrol Council. He questioned Magnus' appointment in 2021.
He responded to News 4 Tucson's question about the article stating Magnus was disengaged on issues that involved the Border.
He said, "The entire administration is disengaged with what truly is happening on our nation's borders."
Del Cueto said apprehensions are at an all time high. "They see the problem and they're aware of the problem . Yet you see them go out and give media interviews saying there is no problem. The border is secure , we know the border is not secure, we know there is complete chaos and drug dealers are bringing in drugs at a record number."
Less than a month ago while touring the border in El Paso, Magnus told NBC News "Congress really needs to take action but I think people across the country should know it's not chaos here."
In a statement provided to News 4 Tucson by CBP in Washington, Magnus responded to the following.
"I've always been someone who aggressively questions the status quo, looks for ways to do things better, and engages directly with the public and workforce. In any organization, some people are threatened by this. They don't like it when someone questions why certain things must be done the way they've always been done. I'm not here to back down to the predictable challenges from those people, but instead to make real improvements within our agency that will benefit our employees and the public."
The article mentioned six people who claim they have seen Magnus fall asleep during multiple meetings, including one on how to handle Venezuelans crossing the border.
Magnus responded, 15 years ago he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis he replied in part, "[...] Like many with M.S., my symptoms, such as brief periods of tiredness, must be managed with different medications that sometimes require adjustment."
I've worked with my doctor to make those adjustments and intend to remain fully engaged in the work of leading CBP and advocating on behalf of those who work here as well as for the American public." said Magnus
Magnus with 40 years in law enforcement was narrowly confirmed in December of 2021.