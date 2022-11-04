Candidates making final push for Decision 2022

TUCSON (KVOA) — As election day nears closer, candidates are making their final push for Decision 2022.
Arizona Republican nominees held a roundtable discussion talking about the border crisis. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels expressed that there is a lot of fentanyl coming across the border that is killing kids.
He said, “We’ve had seven tragedies in our county that's has more to do with vehicle collisions. I'm talking about the other deaths we've seen from migrants dying, thousands of migrants."
In Cochise County, 44% of all bookings are connected to the border.
Traffickers are coming up with unique ways through social media to lure teens into becoming smugglers. Republican Attorney General Nominee Abraham Hamadeh said “Let me get this message out big tech is allowing smugglers to contact teens on social media, under my watch we are going to restore law and order."
Nominee for governor Kari Lake said “President Joe Biden has done nothing to secure the border in the past year."
The republican also feels her Democratic opponent Secretary of State Katie Hobbs should recuse herself from the election.
Lake said “She has already been involved and had her incompetence stamped all over this election with sending out 600 ballots to the wrong people and the wrong type of ballots. We've seen this time and time again to she's running her office with great incompetence and mal administration”
Lake also said one way she is going to cut down on chaos at the border is she is going to finish the border.
“Well for starters we are going to finish President Trump's wall project," said Lake.
Initially, Former President Trump said that Mexico was going to pay for the border but that money came out of American taxpayers pockets.
I asked Lake who is going to pay for the wall this go around?
Lake said “We have money that has been allocated in the last budget, and we are going to continue to get money. We are going to ask other states to help us out, we are going to ask Blake Masters and our federal contingency to head back to D.C and get more money to help us out."
The midterm elections kick off on Tuesday. It's expected to be a tight race between Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs and Republican nominee Kari Lake for the next Governor of Arizona.