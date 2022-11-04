Candidates barnstorm Arizona this weekend in final push to Get Out The Vote

TUCSON - (KVOA) The GOP ticket in Arizona came to Cochise County for a border tour in Sierra Vista Friday.
Republican nominee for governor, Kari Lake and U.S. Senate nominee Blake Masters made their pitch to voters.
"People are fed up with the Democrat policies that are dead-end policies destroying the economy, destroying our families, destroying our country,” Lake said. “So, I think in the next four days we're going to have a lot more people coming over saying I'm going to vote. We're going to get them out to the polls on Tuesday and I think it's going to be a great victory."
"Jan. 3 when I get sworn in, it starts right then,” Masters said. “I do everything I can at the federal level to secure that border. We're going to retire Mark Kelly next Tuesday. We'll figure out the legal side of things, my priority, Kari's priority, Mark and Abe's is to secure our Southern border, give our law enforcement the resources they need to do their jobs.”
The GOP candidates will go across the state on a bus tour during the final weekend of Decision 2022. There are three events scheduled in Southern Arizona Sunday.
The first event will be at the RNC Hispanic Community Center on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Followed by a rally at 12:00 p.m. at Park. Ave Events. The last event will be a Meet and Greet at Sammy's Mexican Grill at 2 pm. You must RSVP for all the events.
On the other side, Sen. Mark Kelly and Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs joined actress Kerry Washington and singer Camila Cabello for a rally in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
“If I'm in the United States Senate, I'm going to be fighting for women to get back this constitutional right to make a personal decision about abortion, to make it themselves,” Kelly said. “There is so much at stake in this election. Not just for me but in the governor's race, Secretary of State's race and Attorney General race. Up and down the ballot, it is very clear.”
Kelly will join Tucson Mayor Regina Romero for Bike to the Polls event in Tucson Saturday at 9 a.m.
Kelly joins First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for a rally in Phoenix Saturday at Noon.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs hopes to become Arizona’s first Democratic governor since 2009. Her fierce campaign battle with Kari Lake goes into its final weekend.
"When people like Kari Lake denied the will of the election and did everything they could to overturn the will of the voters, we stood firm. That's the kind of leadership I'll bring to the governor's office. Real solutions, not finger pointing or conspiracy theories, but bringing people together solve our most urgent problems." said Hobbs.
Hobbs has two campaign events scheduled for Tucson on Sunday, a canvass at 9 a.m. in Midtown and a rally at 2 p.m. on the Southside.
