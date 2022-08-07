Breyer, in first appearance since Roe v. Wade was overturned, says 'I'm still an optimist'

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Marana,
Eloy, Interstate 10 north and west of the Tucson Metro Area,
and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Tohono
O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper San Pedro River Valley,
Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM MST this afternoon through midnight MST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The combination of deep low-level moisture and an upper
weather disturbance moving through Southeast Arizona today
will result in showers and thunderstorms producing very heavy
rainfall across Santa Cruz and Pima counties this afternoon
and this evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches will be possible, with very heavy rainfall rates
likely. The heaviest rainfall will likely occur over the
Tohono O'odham Nation.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Breyer, in first appearance since Roe v. Wade was overturned, says 'I'm still an optimist'

  • Updated
  • 0
Breyer, in first appearance since Roe v. Wade was overturned, says 'I'm still an optimist'

Retired Justice Stephen Breyer spoke broadly about the rule of law and maintained that he remains an optimist overall.

 CNN

Justice Stephen Breyer made sure Saturday night to steer clear of any controversy in his first public appearance since he retired and the Supreme Court's conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade.

Instead, the 83-year-old retired justice spoke broadly about the rule of law and maintained that he remains an optimist overall.

"I think over long periods of time we have in America a system that has adjusted -- with its drawbacks and its going-the-wrong way from time to time," he said.

"But overall, I'm still an optimist," Breyer added.

Breyer made no mention of the string of losses for liberals at the end of last term on abortion, gun rights, the environment and religious liberty. Instead, addressing an audience of lawyers attending an American Bar Association Conference in Chicago, he repeated strains from past speeches and told the audience that the work of the ABA, and lawyers in general, is important.

He said that judges "need the help from the outside," even if they may think that they don't.

Breyer repeated a story about assurances he gave to a judge visiting him from a foreign country several years ago about the rule of law. He said he told her about Bush v. Gore -- the controversial Supreme Court decision that decided the 2000 presidential election -- and how then-Democratic Sen. Harry Reid once emphasized that after the opinion was released that there was no rioting in the streets.

"What Reid said," Breyer recounted, is that maybe you know you have the rule of law "when enough people are prepared to accept an opinion that affects them personally that they don't like." (Breyer made no mention of recent events including the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack.)

"This has not been a country of sheer ups you know," Breyer said he told the visiting judge.

"There was a civil war, there was slavery, 80 years of Jim Crow segregation," Breyer said speaking broadly. "But gradually we try ... if this generation doesn't, the next one might."

Breyer began his talk with a joke after he was praised for writing over 500 opinions from the bench. "There is one question I have about your introduction," he said. "You said I've written 525 opinions -- but why is the world in such a mess?" he said to laughter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.