Bidens 'shocked' by Highland Park shooting as White House prepares to mark July Fourth

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima County through 330 PM MST... At 238 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tucson Estates, or 17 miles south of Marana, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Marana, Drexel Heights, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks and Ryan AirField. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 244 and 248. Route 86 between mile markers 154 and 165. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH