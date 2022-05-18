 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A VERY HIGH
TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER INDEX FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153,
154, AND MOST OF 150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17 percent
mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Biden to meet with Democratic senators on student loan debt

  • Updated
  • 0
President Joe Biden will meet with Democratic senators at the White House Wednesday afternoon to discuss the issue of student loan debt, a source familiar with the meeting said.

 Leah Millis/Reuters

The President is expected to huddle with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Schumer and Warren were seen arriving at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier Wednesday said Biden has not made a decision about student debt forgiveness but noted the President "values" the perspectives of senators working on the issue and "looks forward to the discussion this afternoon," when asked about a potential meeting with Warnock.

Late last month, Biden said he was "considering dealing with some debt reduction" and would have an answer on the matter "in the next couple of weeks."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

