Biden to meet with Democratic senators on student loan debt

President Joe Biden will meet with Democratic senators at the White House Wednesday afternoon to discuss the issue of student loan debt, a source familiar with the meeting said.
The President is expected to huddle with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Schumer and Warren were seen arriving at the White House Wednesday afternoon.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier Wednesday said Biden has not made a decision about student debt forgiveness but noted the President "values" the perspectives of senators working on the issue and "looks forward to the discussion this afternoon," when asked about a potential meeting with Warnock.
Late last month, Biden said he was "considering dealing with some debt reduction" and would have an answer on the matter "in the next couple of weeks."
