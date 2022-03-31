 Skip to main content
Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks from the White House on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

 CBS News / YouTube via MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control energy prices.

Those prices have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The White House says Biden will make the formal announcement later Thursday in remarks on his administration's plans to combat rising gas prices.

The White House says Biden will also call on Congress to impose financial penalties on oil and gas companies that lease public lands but aren't producing energy.

