Biden signs Respect For Marriage Act into law, Southern Arizona state lawmaker reacts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVOA)— Same-sex and interracial marriages are now protected by United States law.
President Joe Biden signed the Respect For Marriage Act Tuesday afternoon at the White House.
The signing of this bill comes about six-months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.
Critics feared same-sex marriage might be next.
President Biden has publicly supported marriage equality for more than a decade.
"Today is a good day," the president said. "A day America takes a final step toward equality, toward liberty and justice, not just for some but for everyone. Towards creating a nation where decency, dignity and love are recognized, honored and protected. The anecdote to hate is love. This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms. And that's why this law matters to every single American no matter who you are or who you love. This shouldn't be about conservative or liberal, red or blue."
Arizona State lawmaker Daniel Hernandez, a Democrat from Tucson, was at the bill signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House with his mother.
Hernandez led the Arizona LGBTQ caucus from 2018 - 2021.
News 4 Tucson spoke to Hernandez shortly after the bill signing.
"Just seeing so many people crying tears of joy to be able to see that their marriages were recognized," Hernandez said. "One of my good friends, John Michael, was there with his husband of 31 years. Their marriage wasn't legally recognized until just a few years ago. They spent an entire lifetime, almost as long as I've been alive, I'm 32, they were together for 31 years, but they're marriage wasn't legally recognized. So, if one of them got sick, if one of them went to the hospital, they weren't necessarily guaranteed to be there with their spouse. Those are the kind of stories that kept me going in the legislature and today really made me proud to be here."