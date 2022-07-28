Biden set to speak on Manchin-Schumer climate and economic deal

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes and water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1001 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen
over northern parts of Mt Lemmon down toward Oracle.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Stratton Wash, Big Wash and Canada del Oro.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1115 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 801 AM MST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area due to thunderstorms with an inch in 40
minutes. Radar also indicated up to 1.5 inches of rain has
occurred in parts of the Green Valley and Sahuarita area.
Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to
1.5 inches of rain has fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Box Canyon Wash and Santa Cruz River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 1230 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways and some low-water crossings may become
impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring
or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1027 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has
fallen in the Oro Valley area.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Big Wash, Indian Well Wash, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro,
Santa Cruz River, Chalk Creek, Chirreon Wash and Rillito
River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will maintain the minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke,
Tortolita, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Biden set to speak on Manchin-Schumer climate and economic deal

Biden set to speak on Manchin-Schumer climate and economic deal

President Joe Biden will speak on July 28 on the economic and climate package announced by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that's giving a surprise boost to the President's legislative agenda.

 Getty Images/AP

President Joe Biden will speak Thursday on the economic and climate package announced by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that's giving a surprise boost to the President's legislative agenda.

The speech will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET in the State Dining Room, the White House said.

Schumer and Manchin announced the deal Wednesday after more than a year of roller-coaster negotiations. The deal is a major reversal for Manchin, and the health and climate bill stands a serious chance of becoming law as soon as August -- assuming Democrats can pass the bill in the House and that it passes muster with the Senate parliamentarian to allow it to be approved along straight party lines in the budget process.

The agreement contains a number of Democrats' goals. While many details have not been disclosed, the measure would invest $369 billion into energy and climate change programs, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030, according to a one-page fact sheet. For the first time, Medicare would be empowered to negotiate the prices of certain medications, and it would cap out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 for those enrolled in Medicare drug plans. It would also extend expiring enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act coverage for three years.

On a local radio show Thursday, Manchin argued that the bill should be well-received by both parties, saying it doesn't "truly" raise taxes and doesn't add to inflation, while creating a good energy policy.

"This is a bill for the country," Manchin said. "It's not a bill for Democrats. And it's not a bill that Republicans should be concerned about."

Biden spoke with Manchin and Schumer Wednesday afternoon, he said in a statement thanking them -- his first call with Manchin since December.

"This is the action the American people have been waiting for. This addresses the problems of today -- high health care costs and overall inflation -- as well as investments in our energy security for the future," he said, calling on Congress to pass it "as soon as possible."

But in the radio interview, Manchin said he and his staff worked with Schumer and his team to craft the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, saying Biden was "not involved."

"It was me and my staff," Manchin told host Hoppy Kercheval. "And then we worked with Schumer's staff. My staff was driving it. We wrote the bill. Schumer's staff would look at it and we would negotiate, and we worked that through them."

Manchin added, "President Biden was not involved."

There are factors complicating quick passage of the bill -- Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin announced Thursday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and would be isolating. To pass the bill, Democrats would need all 50 of their senators to be present and vote in favor of the bill with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote, as all Republicans are expected to vote against the deal.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed the package, calling it "nonsense and goodies for rich coastal elites."

"This is the nonsense that Democrats are focused on," McConnell said. "Not helping you put gas in your car, not helping you afford your groceries. They want to use the middle-class economic crisis they themselves created as an excuse to raise your taxes and ram through their green, new deal nonsense."

He added: "Our colleagues across the aisle have already completely lost America's trust on the economy before this reckless taxing and spending spree. Apparently, they now wanna see how much further they can fall."

Further complicating matters is Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a key moderate, who has not yet weighed in on the bill. She has previously raised concerns about taxes on carried interest, which would raise $14 billion under the deal. Sinema was not part of negotiations for the current package.

But in a closed-door meeting Thursday, Schumer privately told Democrats that now is the time to get a bill to deal with climate change and allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

"We now have the opportunity to get those two hugely important priorities passed before the August recess," he said, according to a Democrat inside the room.

"It will require us to stick together and work long days and nights for the next 10 days. We will need to be disciplined in our messaging and focus. It will be hard. But I believe we can get ... this ... done."

News of the deal stunned Republicans on Wednesday. The agreement was announced shortly after the Senate passed a bill meant to boost US semiconductor production, legislation McConnell had threatened to block if Democrats tried to pass a climate and economic package.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune, when asked if the GOP got played by letting the so-called CHIPS bill go through before the Democrats' economic deal was cut, told CNN: "I think everyone got surprised certainly by representations that had been made by Democrats about this deal, and I think there was certain amount of people being blindsided -- not only on our side but on the Democrats' side."

Asked if McConnell played this properly, he said: "You'll have to chat with him about that."

The bill -- the full text of which has not been publicly released -- would also need to go through the House as well, where Democrats have a more substantial, but still thin, majority.

Progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, called the Manchin-Schumer deal a "major step forward" and a "massive accomplishment," expressing confidence in the deal on CNN's "New Day."

"Welcome in, Joe Manchin, delighted to work with you to get this done," she said.

But there are still landmines in the House, including whether to revise the caps on state and local tax deductions that have been demanded by a handful of mostly northeastern Democrats.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

