Biden caught between climate goals and high gas prices as administration releases new drilling plan

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 715 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 603 PM MST, The flash flood warning is transitioning to a flood advisory. High flows will continue in area washes into this evening. Use caution as many low water crossing are likely flooded or have debris in the road. Do not cross any flooded roadways. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro National Park West and Picture Rocks. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&