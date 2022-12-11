Biden and Zelensky speak by phone to discuss recent US assistance for air defense

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ABOVE 4000 FEET REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Periods of rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher amounts in the mountains. Mountain elevations above 7000 feet could see a storm total of 6 to 12 inches along with winds gusting to near 40 mph resulting in blowing or drifting snow. * WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&