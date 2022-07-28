Biden administration officials frustrated at Moscow's lack of substantive response to proposed US prisoner swap

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes and water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1001 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen
over northern parts of Mt Lemmon down toward Oracle.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Stratton Wash, Big Wash and Canada del Oro.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle
Junction.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1115 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 801 AM MST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area due to thunderstorms with an inch in 40
minutes. Radar also indicated up to 1.5 inches of rain has
occurred in parts of the Green Valley and Sahuarita area.
Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to
1.5 inches of rain has fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Box Canyon Wash and Santa Cruz River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 1230 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways and some low-water crossings may become
impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring
or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1027 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has
fallen in the Oro Valley area.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Big Wash, Indian Well Wash, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro,
Santa Cruz River, Chalk Creek, Chirreon Wash and Rillito
River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will maintain the minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke,
Tortolita, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills.
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
Biden administration officials frustrated at Moscow's lack of substantive response to proposed US prisoner swap

Former Soviet military officer and arms trafficking suspect Viktor Bout is seen here in November 2010 in White Plains, New York. The Kremlin said on July 28 that "so far, there is no agreement" on a proposed US prisoner swap.

 U.S. Department of Justice/Getty Images

Biden administration officials are frustrated that Moscow has yet to respond in a meaningful way to their proposal to release convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout and secure the release of US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

The Kremlin said Thursday that "so far, there is no agreement" on the possible offer by the US.

"So far, there is no agreement on this issue," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a conference call with journalists when asked about the offer.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he expected a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, his counterpart in the country, this week to discuss a "substantial proposal" presented to Moscow "weeks ago" to try to secure the release of Whelan and Griner, who are classified as wrongfully detained. Blinken told reporters he hopes that by speaking with Lavrov, "I can advance the efforts to bring them home."

Frustration at Russia's lack of substantive response to the deal was an underlying factor in the administration's decision to publicize that an agreement from the US is on the table.

"We communicated a substantial offer that we believe could be successful based on a history of conversations with the Russians," a senior administration official told CNN Wednesday.

However, there was acknowledgment within the administration that negotiations to try to free detained Americans are often difficult.

"We start all negotiations to bring home Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained with a bad actor on the other side. We start all of these with somebody who has taken a human being American and treated them as a bargaining chip," the senior official said.

"So in some ways, it's not surprising, even if it's disheartening, when those same actors don't necessarily respond directly to our offers, don't engage constructively in negotiations," they said.

Asked Thursday about Blinken's comments, Peskov said, "Well, look, since there are no agreements now that would be finalized, then, accordingly, I have nothing more to add to what has been said."

CNN previously reported that the plan to exchange Bout for Whelan and Griner received the backing of President Joe Biden after being under discussion since earlier this year, according to sources briefed on the matter. Biden's support for the swap overrides opposition from the Department of Justice, which is generally against prisoner trades.

Among senior Biden administration officials, the idea of prisoner swaps gained new momentum earlier this year after the successful release of Trevor Reed, a former Marine who was held captive in Russia for more than two years. Reed was traded for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot then serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for cocaine smuggling conspiracy.

A senior administration official suggested Moscow has not been responsive to the "substantial offer" first presented in June, telling CNN "it takes two to tango."

"We start all negotiations to bring home Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained with a bad actor on the other side. We start all of these with somebody who has taken a human being American and treated them as a bargaining chip," the official said. "So in some ways, it's not surprising, even if it's disheartening, when those same actors don't necessarily respond directly to our offers, don't engage constructively in negotiations.

The families of WNBA star Griner, jailed in Moscow for drug possession since February, and Whelan, who has been held by Russia for alleged espionage since 2018, have pleaded with the Biden administration to secure their release, including via a prisoner exchange if necessary.

A senior administration official spoke with the families prior to Blinken's announcement about the "substantial proposal," National Security Council Strategic Coordinator for Communications John Kirby said Wednesday. Biden recently spoke by phone with Griner's wife, Cherelle, and Whelan's sister, Elizabeth.

Kirby offered some new details Thursday on the decision to go public with the proposal but did not offer any updates on its status.

"We have made that decision seriously, in terms of whether we were going to go public with it, and I could just tell you that there was a lot that went into that decision. A lot of context here, both in terms of what was happening, what wasn't happening, and certainly in the context of Mrs. Griner having to testify yesterday," Kirby said during an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Kirby continued: "There was an awful lot of discussion about whether we should even acknowledge that there was a proposal but ultimately, we came down on the side that it was important to put this out there ... the American people know how seriously President Biden takes his responsibilities to bring American citizens home when they've been unjustly detained. But we also thought it was important for the world to know how seriously America takes that responsibility."

Griner, who pleaded guilty earlier this month but said she unintentionally brought cannabis into Russia, testified in a Russian courtroom Wednesday as part of her ongoing trial on drug charges, for which she faces up to 10 years in prison. It is understood that her trial will have to conclude prior to a deal being finalized, according to US officials familiar with the Russian judicial process and the inner workings of US-Russia negotiations.

This story and headline have been updated with additional reporting.

