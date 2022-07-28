Biden administration officials frustrated at Moscow's lack of substantive response to proposed US prisoner swap

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 801 AM MST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms with an inch in 40 minutes. Radar also indicated up to 1.5 inches of rain has occurred in parts of the Green Valley and Sahuarita area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Box Canyon Wash and Santa Cruz River. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&