Battery factory to plant global headquarters in Tucson

TUCSON - (KVOA) As President Joe Biden touted American Manufacturing and the Chips and Science Act in Phoenix, Tuesday, plans were unveiled in Tucson to build a battery factory.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a 267-acre campus near Raytheon to become the global headquarters for American Battery Factory.
"This is creating an epicenter not just in the U.S., but truly globally,of a location that's making safe, clean and green cells specific energy sotrage as well as certain types electric vehicles and military and government storage," American Battery Factory CEO and President Paul Charles said. "This is a national security opportunity of which we're stepping up and we're excited to be a part of this."
Charles sees Tucson as the ideal location for his company's vision to take shape.
"In order for the electric vehicle revolution to occur, the grid has to be optimized and it has to be able to be functioning in a manner that's going to support millions upon millions of EVs and right now it's not there," said Charles.
This endeavor is a $1.2 billion investment into Southern Arizona. The goal is to create 300 jobs next year and 1,000 over the next several years.
"It's an opportunity to affect generations to come and to create a legacy that's really remarkable," Charles said. "We're humbled for the opportunity to be here in Tucson."