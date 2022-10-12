Arizona Clean Elections postpones Q & A with Kari Lake after Hobbs campaign says AZPBS will interview Democratic nominee next week

TUCSON (KVOA) — PHOENIX - Last month, the Arizona Clean Elections Commission rejected Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs proposal to change the general election debate format to a town hall style with both her and Republican nominee Kari Lake each getting 30 minutes on stage separately.
For the last two decades, Arizona's candidates for governor have been on stage together taking questions from a moderator.
However, Hobbs, who's long called Kari Lake a 2020 election denier, declined to participate in the traditional format. With that public stance from the Hobbs camp, AZ Clean Elections and Arizona PBS set aside 30 minutes for GOP nominee Kari Lake to take questions tonight.
But that didn't happen.
Instead, the Hobbs campaign announced it had agreed to an interview with AZPBS next week.
So, the AZ Clean Elections postponed the Q & A with Lake.
That announcement took the debate sponsor by surprise.
Shortly after, Lake held a news conference to express her outrage.
"Unfortunately, I'm running against a coward who's afraid to stand on a debate stage and talk about what she wants to do for Arizona," Lake said Tuesday afternoon.
"And, unfortunately, PBS and ASU have done a backroom deal to give her airtime that she does not deserve. The people of Arizona deserve to hear from both people who are running for governor." said Lake.
In a statement to News 4 Tucson, Katie Hobbs Communications Director Sarah Robinson said:
"Kari Lake is once again creating chaos and proving she has no interest in a real conversation about the issues facing Arizonans. In the time it took Lake to put on her press conference full of lies she could have sat down to speak to Arizona voters. But she didn't because she doesn't want to face tough questions and answer for her extreme record."
Tom Collins, the Executive Director of Arizona's Clean Elections Commission said AZPBS never consulted with the commission before reaching out to the Hobbs campaign to offer time.
"We were completely surprised," Collins told News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink. "In fact, if we hadn't been surprised, I don't think this would have happened the way it did today."
The issue is we received word from reporters contacting us about it because they believed there might be a relationship here between the commission and PBS and the Hobbs campaign when our commission voted in a very clear public hearing to reject that proposal." said Collins
Collins argues debates are vital for candidates and voters.
"That opportunity to watch folks interact, take questions live, to see how they treat one another, those are all pieces of information that really do help voters understand candidates and how they're going to behave in different situations and how they solve problems," he said.