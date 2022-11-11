All eyes on Arizona as ballot count resume

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Around the nation all eyes are on Arizona.
The votes continue to be counted at the state level.
Some of the key races are still too close to call right now.
Workers continue to count those ballots at the Maricopa County Elections Department.
Maricopa is the second largest voting jurisdiction in the country.
There are media outlets from all over the world watching and waiting for those numbers.
As of right now here's where things stand.
In the Senate race:
Mark Kelly is leading by 99,638 votes over Blake Masters.
Governor's race:
Katie hobbs is leading by 16,677 votes over Kari Lake.
Secretary of State race:
Adrian Fontes leading by 93,883 votes over Mark Finchem.
Attorney General's race:
Kris Mayes is ahead by 7,590 votes over Abe Hamadeh.
In a news conference that ended within the hour, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman reacted to an earlier comment from Kari Lake. She said they were slow rolling and cherry picking the vote.
Bill Gates responded, "Quite frankly it is offensive for Kari Lake to say these people behind me are slow rolling this when they are working 14 to 18 hour days. I really hope this is the end of it. We can be patient and respect the results when they come out ."