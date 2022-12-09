 Skip to main content
Abe Hamadeh has filed a post-election lawsuit

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Attorney General Republican Nominee Abe Hamadeh has officially filed a lawsuit over the Midterm Elections.

The Attorney General race was led by Kris Mayes who received 511 more votes than Hamadeh triggering a recount.

Hamadeh had filed his first lawsuit on Nov. 22, but the lawsuit was dismissed by a judge who said the lawsuit had to be filed after the canvass occurred.

The lawsuit seeks to stop the recount and to name Hamadeh the winner of the race.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as this is a developing story.

