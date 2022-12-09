Abe Hamadeh has filed a post-election lawsuit

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Attorney General Republican Nominee Abe Hamadeh has officially filed a lawsuit over the Midterm Elections.
The Attorney General race was led by Kris Mayes who received 511 more votes than Hamadeh triggering a recount.
Hamadeh had filed his first lawsuit on Nov. 22, but the lawsuit was dismissed by a judge who said the lawsuit had to be filed after the canvass occurred.
The lawsuit seeks to stop the recount and to name Hamadeh the winner of the race.
Today my campaign along with the Republican National Committee (@GOP) has filed an election contest lawsuit.At 511 votes out of 2.5 million our race is the closest statewide race in Arizona history, it is currently undergoing a recount. Every legal vote deserves to be counted.— Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) December 9, 2022
