140 migrants welcomed in NYC from Texas in largest single-day arrival Sunday, officials say

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 1000 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 650 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand,
Ventana, Ak Chin, Vaya Chin, Jack Rabbit, San Luis and Santa
Rosa School.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 845 PM MST.

* At 749 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Rosa,
or 34 miles north of Sells, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Palo Verde Stand,
Ventana, Ak Chin, No:ligk, Vaya Chin, Cababi, San Luis - Sells
District, Mountain Village, San Luis, Rincon, Santa Rosa School and
San Simon West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1000 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.3 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen, with up to one inch
of additional rainfall in spots expected in the next 30
minutes to 1 hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Covered Wells, San Simon, Charco 27,
Mountain Village and San Simon West.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES...

At 807 PM MST, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms
producing very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and
3 inches of rain have fallen north of Santa Rosa along route 15.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand,
Ventana, Vaya Chin, Jack Rabbit, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some roads may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1016 AM MST, earlier heavy rain resulted in a rise in the
Vamori Wash. At 1015 AM MST the wash was at 9.65 feet with a
gradual fall expected to continue, assuming no additional
rainfall occurs in the basin.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 655 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near
Queen Valley to near San Tan Mountain Park to near Maricopa, moving
south at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 205 and 229.
Route 79 between mile markers 117 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 123.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus
Forest, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, and Shopishk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

140 migrants welcomed in NYC from Texas in largest single-day arrival Sunday, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0

Buses with at least 140 asylum seekers arrived in New York Sunday in what officials are calling the largest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.

The asylum seekers arrived on three buses into Port Authority around 6:45 a.m., Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs spokesperson Shaina Coronel told CNN.

The group was a mix of families and individuals, she said. City officials estimate there were around 10 children, including a 10-month-old baby.

They're among the thousands of migrants sent by bus to Washington, DC, and New York this year at the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in an effort to highlight his criticism of the Biden administration's immigration policies.

"Texas has also bused over 7,000 migrants to our nation's capital since April and over 900 migrants to New York City since August 5," Abbott's office said in a release Friday. "The busing mission is providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities."

New York Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials have previously accused Abbott's administration of allegedly forcing asylum seekers onto buses bound for New York City and of not coordinating with city officials on the transfer of people.

Abbott's office has responded in multiple statements that the people arriving in New York have come willingly and have signed a waiver consenting to their destination.

Including the hundreds bused in from Texas, about 6,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York from border states since May, according to the mayor's immigrant affairs office.

On Sunday, volunteers greeted the migrants and provided food, water and clothing, Coronel said. The city is providing legal assistance as well, and there were two bilingual lawyers available to answer legal questions from asylum seekers, she said.

Coronel said a triage center was set up at the Port Authority to assess the migrants on arrival, and the city worked with the Fire Department to provide medical assistance. The city is also providing vans to transport migrants to shelters and hotels.

Aid workers from the Jewish community response group Masbia Relief were among the volunteers Sunday, offering essentials, like shoes and toiletries, to the arriving asylum seekers. When the buses pulled up with the migrants on board, there were cheers and applause and signs of welcome written in English, Hebrew and Spanish, according to the organization.

"The idea is to help people turn the page and start their new beginning here in New York in a better way," Masbia Executive Director Alexander Rapaport said in a statement.

"The journey ahead of them is still going to be challenging but we want to plant the seeds of change in their luck and give them their basic humanity back," Rapaport said.

Last week, New York officials announced a multi-agency effort to ensure young asylum seekers have access to school placements before the school year starts next month.

"Our public schools are prepared to welcome families seeking asylum with open arms," Department of Education Chancellor David Banks said Friday. "Our schools are ready and excited to welcome our newest New Yorkers to class on September 8th."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Kiely Westhoff and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.