Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN
PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.


* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Woman sentenced for catfishing daughter online

  • Updated
  • 0
Woman sentenced for catfishing daughter online

Kendra Licari pleaded guilty to stalking her daughter and another teenager online.

 Isabella County Jail/WNEM

Click here for updates on this story

MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan (WNEM) -- An Isabella County woman was sentenced to jail after she pleaded guilty to stalking her daughter and another teenager online.

Kendra Licari was sentenced to a minimum of 19 months in jail on April 26 for an incident that happened last January.

In January of last year, two sets of parents went to local police to file a report about their 14-year-old children being harassed via social media and texting. After initial searches didn’t find anything, police were able to locate Licari by her phone number which was attached to the social media sites.

Licari was arrested last year in December, where she was arraigned on criminal charges.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking a minor. In exchange for her plea, the other charges against her were dismissed.

At her sentencing, Licari received credit for 22 days already served.

