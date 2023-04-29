Woman sentenced for catfishing daughter online

Click here for updates on this story

MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan (WNEM) -- An Isabella County woman was sentenced to jail after she pleaded guilty to stalking her daughter and another teenager online.

Kendra Licari was sentenced to a minimum of 19 months in jail on April 26 for an incident that happened last January.

In January of last year, two sets of parents went to local police to file a report about their 14-year-old children being harassed via social media and texting. After initial searches didn’t find anything, police were able to locate Licari by her phone number which was attached to the social media sites.

Licari was arrested last year in December, where she was arraigned on criminal charges.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking a minor. In exchange for her plea, the other charges against her were dismissed.

At her sentencing, Licari received credit for 22 days already served.