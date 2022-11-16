Woman dies after being struck by Tucson Police vehicle

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman has died after being struck by a Tucson Police Department vehicle on Nov. 10 in central Tucson.
According to the department, the incident happened in the 200 block of W. Grant Rd, near 11th Ave.
They say 64-year-old Pamela Lee Marshall was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died Tuesday as a result of her injuries.
In a news release, TPD said Marshall was standing on the raised median on Grant Road when she stepped off the median southbound onto the road when she was struck. They said she was mid-block crossing and not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Detectives say the 64-year-old had narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia in her possession at the time.
The officer was not impaired during the crash, TPD said.
TPD says the Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate investigation.