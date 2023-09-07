Woman charged with leaving dog alongside I-10

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman has been charged with cruelty to animals for leaving her dog alongside I-10.
On August 26 at 11:30 a.m., Benson, an elderly dog with vision impairment was located walking own the exit ramp in the area of I-10 and Skyline.
Sheriff Dannels and his wife took the dog.
It was determined the dog was chipped with the last registered owner in Maricopa County.
Numerous calls and messages were left for the owner with no response.
On September 6 at 4:30 p.m., Sheriff Dannels and a community outreach supervisor attended an event in Phoenix.
After the event was over, they followed up on the investigation and attempted to locate the dog owner.
62-year-old Karen Black was located at her home in central Phoenix.
The owner's initial story was misleading stating she never was in Cochise County, but finally admitted to leaving the dog alongside I-10 including failing to notify law enforcement and ignoring our attempts to reach out to her.
She was charged with cruelty to animals.
She is due back in court later this month in Cochise County.
The dog will remain at a shelter until the criminal case is over.