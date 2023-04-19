Who is Jane Doe?

TUCSON (KVOA)- The mystery continues Wednesday regarding a woman who was found laying on the roadway wrapped in a blanket.
It happened a week and a half ago in area of Pima Street and Belvedere Avenue.
Tucson police said she was hit by a truck and later died from the injuries.
Pima and Belvedere is very busy intersection. Neighbors tell News 4 Tucson, there's a lot of people speeding, and pedestrians taking their lives into their own hands while crossing the street.
This is where Jane Doe was found.
Tucson police released a sketch of Jane Doe. News 4 Tucson, showed it to people in the neighborhood.
Ramon Benitez said he saw the sketch this morning on Tucson Today.
"I was seeing it this morning and I go and seen this woman and I think she's homeless because I seen her pushing basket down that way once."
Benitez said he was saddened by the death but unfortunately not surprised.
"I told my son one of these days, someone is going to get somebody get killed. And that's when I saw the picture and heard about her and it happened."
Tucson police released the sketch of the woman they found lying in the road wrapped up in blanket on April 8.
Officer Frank Magos spokesman for Tucson Police described.
"We know she was about 5'4" tall approximately 102 lbs. Appears to have freckles on her face as well. As far age range we are going far 20-40 years of age."
Officer Magos added, the victim had brown eyes and short brown hair.
Witnesses told investigators Jane Doe " she had positioned herself in the roadway where she was struck by oncoming traffic."
Detectives also said the driver was impaired but cooperated with police and remained on the scene after Jane Doe was struck.
Brittany Jones also lives in the neighborhood she didn't recognize her. However she commented, "It's very sad for the family because if that's their only child even if it wasn't their only child that's still their child. I hope somebody does identify her for the family's sake. "
Tucson Police asked if anyone knows who Jane Doe is, to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME (882-7463)