WE ARE 911: A recruiting event for those with a passion to be a voice for those in crisis.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., come down to the Pima Community College West Campus where thirteen law enforcement, fire, and medical emergency centers will be hosting a recruiting event for Emergency Telecommunicators.
According to the City of Tucson, these professionals are the first point of contact for citizens experiencing emergencies and are the lifeline between citizens and first responders. When lives and time are on the line, emergency dispatchers manage multiple tasks to ensure necessary resources are received.
The recruiting event consists of a number of departments including:
- City of Tucson Public Safety Communications Department
- Oro Valley Police Department
- Pima Community College Police Department
- Tohono O’odham Police Department
- Tucson Airport Authority
- Arizona Department of Public Safety
- The University of Arizona Police Department
- Valley Emergency Communications Center
- American Medical Response
- Nogales Police Department
- Pascua Yaqui Police/Fire Dispatch
- Staff from each agency will be on-site to answer any questions about starting a career in emergency telecommunications.
Each of these agencies provides their employees with benefits such as paid leave, health insurance, and retirement programs.
Come learn how you can take the first step in becoming a 911 Emergency Telecommunicator.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE