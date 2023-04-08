WE ARE 911: A recruiting event for those with a passion to be a voice for those in crisis.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., come down to the Pima Community College West Campus where thirteen law enforcement, fire, and medical emergency centers will be hosting a recruiting event for Emergency Telecommunicators.

According to the City of Tucson, these professionals are the first point of contact for citizens experiencing emergencies and are the lifeline between citizens and first responders. When lives and time are on the line, emergency dispatchers manage multiple tasks to ensure necessary resources are received.

The recruiting event consists of a number of departments including:

City of Tucson Public Safety Communications Department

Oro Valley Police Department

Pima Community College Police Department

Tohono O’odham Police Department

Tucson Airport Authority

Arizona Department of Public Safety

The University of Arizona Police Department

Valley Emergency Communications Center

American Medical Response

Nogales Police Department

Pascua Yaqui Police/Fire Dispatch

Staff from each agency will be on-site to answer any questions about starting a career in emergency telecommunications.

Each of these agencies provides their employees with benefits such as paid leave, health insurance, and retirement programs.

Come learn how you can take the first step in becoming a 911 Emergency Telecommunicator.