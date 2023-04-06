Victim's mother speaks out about son's death

TUCSON (KVOA) - A family is mourning the death of a son who tragically died two weeks ago.

Isaiah Escalante was riding his bicycle in midtown when Tucson police said a driver slammed in to the 20 year-old killing him.

According to court records the charges against a Tucson driver who was charged with Escalante's death have been dropped.

It was at Speedway and Country Club where Escalante was riding his bike. The police markings still visible on the pavement where he was struck and where two other vehicles were involved.

When News 4 Tucson spoke to the mother this morning she had no idea the charges had been dropped. Neither did we, we learned about the developments late this afternoon. However the mother Michelle Averill was adamant about this.

"Right now me and my family are angry and we want I cannot say justice. There's no justice because my son is not here. But I do want the man who caused this and took my son's life I do want him held accountable."

The crash occurred on March 21 Tucson police charged the driver with manslaughter, property damage and two counts of endangerment.

Police said the driver was impaired at the time of the crash and was booked into the Pima County jail and was then released on a $50,000 bond.

Ten days later the charges were dismissed.

The mother told us not only does she want accountability, she wants that person to know, "My family, we're suffering we're hurting we're all traumatized and we miss Isaiah so much. Nothing is ever going to fill that void."

She added, even though she was devastated by her son's death, "I can't hate the man who did this to my family who took my son's life. Because I know my son wouldn't hate him because hate is a negative energy and honestly from the day I lost my son I only only want to live in a positive way and I only want to project positive energy and love."

We reached out the attorney who is handling the driver's case. He told News 4 Tucson "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family given the fact there's a pending investigation it would not be appropriate for us to comment."

We reached out to the Pima County Attorney's office, and they sent the following statement:

"The case was dismissed for further review. The Pima County Attorney's office will re-examine for possible charges to be presented to the grand jury when the Tucson police department concludes its investigation." Pima County Attorney's Office