Vehicles vandalized at Park Place Mall

TUCSON (KVOA) An Eastside mall, the scene of 15 cars vandalized.
It happened Monday night at Park Place mall near the movie theatres.
Alexandra Floto was just coming out of the theatre.
"I saw broken windows of multiple cars and glass everywhere and it's a tragedy.."
She sent video of some of the 15 vehicles she said were vandalized.
"A lot of damage, a lot of damage. I would assume thousands of dollars between all 15 cars."
She spoke to the owner of a corvette who said...
"He talked to security. Security saw what happened saw the Tesla and described there was one female and a couple of other men involved and saw the whole thing happen."
She also told News 4 Tucson one the victims was a mother who had just bought the car two days ago.
She also said one the victims mentioned that security told them
"I guess they just said that they were protesting against gas driven vehicles. I mean nothing was stolen from any of the vehicles and uh just a random act."
She also said they called Tucson police.
"We called police and they never sent any officers. They told everyone to file reports online."
Mall officials say security did contact TPD and they are working together in the investigation.