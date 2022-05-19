Up to $5,000 reward offered for information in Marana housing development fire

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the persons involved in the fire at a new housing development in Marana.
Last Friday, emergency crews were dispatched to the area of 10000 north block of Leopard Gecko Terrace after structure fire ignited in the area, impacting more than a dozen homes.
Fire investigators told News 4 Tucson the homes were in the early wood-framing stage and not occupied.
On Monday, police said the fire is being investigated as arson.
The estimated cost of damages has not yet been released. No injuries were reported in reference to the fire.
The homes were built by D.R. Horton.
When asked if the homes impacted by the fire had already been sold and if anything is being done to assist the buyers, representatives with the home construction company said they are working with local authorities.
Anyone with information about the blaze is advised to contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Pima County Attorney’s Office at 88CRIME (520-882-7463). Information can also be sent by email to ATFTips@atf.gov(link sends e-mail), through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, using the Reportit® app, or by visiting www.reportit.com(link is external) or 88Crime.org(link is external). Information can be provided anonymously at your request.