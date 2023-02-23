UA paralympian has bike stolen outside apartment

TUCSON - (KVOA) A University of Arizona Paralympian's bike was stolen outside his house near Grant Rd. and Park Ave. on Feb. 10.
Ricardo Rincon Gallardo came to UA on a handcycling scholarship where he's ridden on the team for six years.
11 years ago he was involved in a Motocross accident.
"I broke my back, which left me paralyzed," Gallardo said. "I was always into sports, so I looked into adaptive sports and I found cycling and found out it was quite similar to what I was doing before," said Gallardo.
Two weeks ago, Ricardo was just coming back home from a ride when he tells News 4 Tucson someone lifted his handcycle.
"So, I have to of course leave my wheelchair," Gallardo said. "I use like a bike lock and strap it to the lamppost. I guess, not out of site. It's just that 15 minutes for somebody to steal it, out of my, pretty much my front door."
The bikes athletes like Ricardo use are custom made, specifically made for the rider.
You're not going to be able to do anything with it. It's not going to mean anything for you and it means the world for me," said Gallardo.
He filed a police report, but so far, no luck.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this bike, call Tucson Police.
Ricardo says he got a loner from a teammate but it's not the same.
