U of A paralympian bike stolen in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A University of Arizona paralympians bike was stolen outside his house on Feb. 10.
Ricardo Rincon Gallardo came to the university on a handcycling scholarship where he's ridden on the team for six years.
11 years ago he was involved in a motorcross accident.
"I broke my back, which left me paralyzed. I was always into sports, so I looked into adaptive sports and I found cycling and found out it was quite similar to what I was doing before," said Gallardo.
The bike's athletes like Ricardo use are custom made, specifically made for the rider.
You're not going to be able to do anything with it. It's not going to mean anything for you and it means the world for me," said Gallardo.
He filed a police report, but so far, no luck.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this bike, call Tucson Police.
Ricardo says he got a loner from a teammate but it's not the same.
If you want to donate to his GoFundMe, visit here.